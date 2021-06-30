Life imitating art! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ongoing ups and downs with the British royal family have inspired another Lifetime movie.

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will explore what happened inside Kensington Palace, which is where the royal couple resided before welcoming their son, Archie, in May 2019, and what drove the pair to step back from their senior royal duties in 2020 and relocate to the U.S.

Harry (played by Jordan Dean) and Meghan’s (Sydney Morton) life before moving to California with their now 2-year-old son, Archie, will be the focus of this ripped-from-the-headlines TV movie, according to Lifetime’s description.

The Bench author’s first pregnancy, which she claimed during the pair’s March CBS tell-all was filled with feelings of loneliness, isolation and suicidal thoughts, will be a major story line, as will the bombshell interview that she and Harry did detailing the lack of support from The Firm.

The movie will also “examine the dynamics between Harry and his brother [Prince] William (played by Jordan Whalen), William’s wife [Duchess] Kate (portrayed by Laura Mitchell) and their father [Prince] Charles (played by Steve Coulter) that led to the ultimate break from the royal ties,” the network teased in a press release.

Earlier this month, Lifetime released a new clip from the film, which is the third movie about the Sussexes for the network. In the teaser, the stress of Harry and Meghan’s tell-all is explored as is the aftermath of their shocking claims.

“I see you literally being hounded to death and I’m helpless to stop it,” Dean, as the prince, says in the June clip. “I am the person who is strong and gets things right,” Morton, as the Suits alum, replies.

The title cards later reveal the fact that “not all fairy tales have perfect endings.”

While the film will take a look back at how Harry and Meghan found themselves living across the pond, the real Duke and Duchess of Sussex are settling into their lives as a family of four after welcoming daughter Lili on June 4.

“She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,” the pair said in a statement after their little one’s arrival.

The former military pilot, for his part, is also focused on honoring his mother’s legacy, having returned briefly to the U.K. earlier this month ahead of Princess Diana’s statue unveiling set to take place on Thursday, July 1.

