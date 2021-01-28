‘Lord of the Rings’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn)

The New York-born actor, who has been dating Spanish actress Ariadna Gil since 2009, appeared in high-profile films such as A Dangerous Method, Captain Fantastic and Hidalgo. He was nominated for his third Academy Award in 2019 after starring in Green Book. The following year, he made his directorial debut in Falling — a film that he also wrote and starred in. The accomplished artist has continued to grow his publishing company, Perceval Press, since 2002 and has written multiple books including 2006’s I Forget You For Ever.