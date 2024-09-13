Whether it was the mystery of the hatch, the Man in Black or a flash sideways, few shows have ever kept viewers guessing quite like Lost.

The ABC hit, which centered on a group of plane crash survivors landing on a mysterious island, aired for six seasons from 2004 to 2010. The sci-fi drama was a cultural sensation and one of the most impactful TV series of its era — a time when those DVD box sets sparked the early days of modern binge-watching.

While fans at the time fought over whether Kate belonged with Jack or Sawyer and sang along to “Make Your Own Kind of Music,” “the show’s cast rose to stardom.

Since the series finale, however, many have faded from the spotlight, including show lead Matthew Fox, who quit acting for several years before a recent return.

Keep scrolling to see what the cast of Lost is up to now: