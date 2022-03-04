Kyle Wishes He Proposed to Deepti

“I have a huge regret. Biggest regret is I should have asked Deepti to marry me,” Kyle admitted during the reunion. ”That’s what I learned the most. I f—ked up. I should have tried harder for you. I love her so much, she’s the best. And I wish I saw what was right in front of me and that’s my biggest regret. I’m sorry.”

While Deepti simply smiled at the revelation, Shake couldn’t help but get involved. “I would love that between you two,” he said to which Kyle fired back, “Yeah, and it pisses me off because you wasted such a good opportunity.”