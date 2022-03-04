Shake vs. Everyone

Shake found himself chiming in during several segments, slamming Shayne when he said the point of the show was to find a wife. “This show’s about finding love, OK?” he said, noting he stands by asking Deepti whether she could sit on his shoulders at a music festival after Nick Thompson chimed in. “It’s not about rushing into something … skipping steps, you know, three through 20 to get to the end goal. … You don’t know what it is until you’re there.”

The group was quick to disagree with him, citing the description of the show.

He also accused everyone of being “fake ass f—k,” which prompted Jarrette to call him a “joke” who came on the show for the wrong reasons.