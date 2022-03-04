The Night That Changed Everything for Natalie and Shayne

The exes, who dated for several months after they split at their wedding, still didn’t provide details of their off-camera fight. Fans did learn, however, that it wasn’t all Shayne’s fault.

“There was a reason why I got to that point,” he said. “You’re, kind of like, pushing it under the rug and making it seem like — the words that I used, they didn’t just come out of nowhere. … I take most of the blame, yes. But you’re sitting there saying this and that.”

Natalie replied, “Obviously, something I’ve done to you, pushed you to that point. I don’t want it to seem like I’m just blaming it on you and those words came out of nowhere. I know that it came from a place of you being frustrated with me or me making you feel like you weren’t enough.”

Shayne concluded that he’s just “f—king sad” about the situation.