Kyle Wishes He Proposed to Deepti, Shake Fights With the Lacheys and More ‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion Revelations

The Night That Changed Everything for Natalie and Shayne Love Is Blind Reunion Shayne Jansen, Natalie Lee
 Aarón Ortega/Netflix
The Night That Changed Everything for Natalie and Shayne

The exes, who dated for several months after they split at their wedding, still didn’t provide details of their off-camera fight. Fans did learn, however, that it wasn’t all Shayne’s fault.

“There was a reason why I got to that point,” he said. “You’re, kind of like, pushing it under the rug and making it seem like — the words that I used, they didn’t just come out of nowhere. … I take most of the blame, yes. But you’re sitting there saying this and that.”

Natalie replied, “Obviously, something I’ve done to you, pushed you to that point. I don’t want it to seem like I’m just blaming it on you and those words came out of nowhere. I know that it came from a place of you being frustrated with me or me making you feel like you weren’t enough.”

Shayne concluded that he’s just “f—king sad” about the situation.

