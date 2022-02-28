How Pod Dates Are Set Up

Coelen told Bustle that the initial dates are similar to “speed-dating,” noting that they spent seven to 10 minutes together. However, as the connections deepen, “They get to pick the people they want to spend more time with. They make the decisions themselves. … Over time they’ll spend many hours together multiple times per day.”

During an interview with Refinery29, Cameron added, “The dates were organized for us [at the beginning] and we would rate at the end of the day who we liked the most and the least. [The producers] would then use those rankings to figure out dates for the subsequent days. As the days went on, the length of the dates went longer but the number of people you saw got shorter.”

Toward the end of the 10 days, there isn’t a strict time limit regarding the pods.