The Engagement Rules

The couples can get engaged at any point during the 10 days — and the show provides the ring. “If they want to propose and want to have a ring to give, we provide—up to a certain level—a ring for them to do that with,” Coelen told Variety. “If they choose to do that, we actually give choices. There are, like, 10 or 12 different styles and colors. It’s up to them, they don’t have to. There’s no pressure to do that.”