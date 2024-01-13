We’ve got a text: Love Island U.K. has assembled a selection of fan-favorite islanders for its first all-stars season.

“We’re going straight back [to] series 1,” host Maya Jama revealed during a January appearance on the U.K.’s This Morning. “You’re gonna have people from, literally, the whole journey through from series 1 to series 10 that just finished a minute ago [in summer 2023].”

Maya added: “It’s also really interesting because some of them are gonna be in their 30s and some of them still … [in their] early 20s, so just to see the dynamic change and their experience, they know how it goes, they know what they’re looking for. I think [there will be] more drama.”

Love Island U.K. All Stars, which will take place in a South African villa, will premiere on the U.K.’s ITV channel on Monday, January 15. While previous seasons have dropped on Hulu approximately two weeks later, no details have been revealed about when fans in the U.S. can expect to tune in.

Until then, scroll below to revisit how each cast member fared during their original seasons: