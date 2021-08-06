2004

The pair eventually split up around 2000 for about four years because she “freaked out” when he’d talk about marriage, she told Hobby on the podcast episode.

“She was three years younger than me in college,” Luke told the Huffington Post in March 2012. “I was about done with school when we met. So I kinda went off and did my thing in Nashville and she finished up her college experience and it kinda allowed us to both go get our feet a little firmer on the ground.”

Cut to four years later, Luke and Caroline both ended up in the same Statesboro, Georgia, bar one night. Caroline explained on the podcast that, at the time, she was visiting her brother, who informed her that the “Country Girl” crooner was playing in town and they went to see him perform. That night, she noted that “something was different” when she saw the musician again.