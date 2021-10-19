Ending Things With Peter

Prewett debated quitting The Bachelor the night she found out that Weber was intimate with another girl in the fantasy suite. While she decided to stay, things were never the same between them. “What was once pure happiness and hope was now a wall of distrust,” she wrote. “I felt trust had been broken, and I couldn’t see how a relationship between us could go forward with our different perspectives on life and relationships. … Even though I felt so strongly for Peter, I knew deep down that there were major misalignments in our faith, morals, and lifestyles. I had to be willing to walk away from someone I loved so that I could wait for God’s best for my life.”

The Auburn alum admitted she was tempted to stay as Weber tried to convince her, but she knew it wasn’t going to work. She wrote that she felt “so much loss” in her heart as she walked away.

“The pain of the loss was heavy; I felt crushed,” she wrote. “I cared for Peter, and I sat in the car and cried for hours, thinking about all the amazing memories we created together.”

Prewett concluded that the outcome “still remained” after several months of continuing their “journey” with “many confusing twins and turns and highs and lows.”