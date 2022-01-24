Who Are Andy and Candis?

The couple tied the knot in 2013 and live in Utah with their seven children. (The Merediths share one daughter, while they each have three sons from previous relationships.) They have been flipping homes together since 2013. Before starring on Home Work, they appeared on a limited series called Old Home Love, which aired on HGTV and DIY Network in 2015, and produced their own Facebook Watch show titled Old Sweet Home. They also released their first book, Old Home Love, in 2017 and launched a YouTube series called Traveling Home in 2018.