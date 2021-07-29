Did Saanvi Save the Lifeboat?

Saanvi had a Calling for the first time in a very long while, leading her to question whether her return of the tailfin to the ocean cleared her for murdering The Major (Elizabeth Marvel). Rake acknowledged that “it appears that Saanvi has redeemed herself,” but other passengers will find themselves in similar situations as they navigate the gray areas of right and wrong. He anticipated that questions of who will live and die will be addressed “all the way to the end of the story.”