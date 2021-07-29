Is Grace Really Dead?

Fans saw Grace die after being stabbed by Angelina, but first the mother of three reunited with her now-teenage son, Cal. However, she certainly would not be the first Manifest character to be resurrected. “There could be a spooky haunting!” Karkanis told TV Insider in June 2021.

Rake, for his part, kept his descriptions of Grace’s ending more vague, but noted that he “did not make this decision [to kill off Grace] lightly.”

“There’s nothing flip about this,” he said. “There’s nothing manipulative about this. There’s nothing spiteful about this. This was part of our story, and her significance in Manifest remains as strong as ever. Her character lives on through Cal, through Olive (Luna Blaise), through baby Eden, and of course through Ben as he tries to carry on without her.”