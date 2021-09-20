Mare of Easttown was quite the hit at the 2021 Emmy Awards — but is a season 2 coming? That is the question!

The series, led by stars Kate Winslet, Julianne Nicholson and Jean Smart, took home four Emmys following the first season, with Winslet, Nicholson and Evan Peters winning for their roles and the series winning the Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program award.

Although the show began as a limited series — and competed in that category at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards in September — that doesn’t mean the fan demand for a second season isn’t there.

“I don’t have any kind of specific knowledge on whether there will be one or not,” director Craig Zobel told DiscussingFilm in August. “I would also say, I love Mare and the Sheehans [her family], and I would totally like to see more of Mare in a season 2 if there was a reason for it.”

However, he noted that “because of the nature of a limited series,” the show was written with the belief that this is the only story. Plus, he liked that it felt like a real end to a story.

“So we went into the idea that we were, you know, telling you about the most important part of this character’s life. It would be a challenge, on the heels of that, to find a season 2 – that would also beat season 1,” he said. “I’m not saying it’s impossible. I’m just saying that this is truly the nature of all of these limited series. You are making it with a sense of finality. That is probably why people like it so much. It’s awfully challenging to do that. I can’t speculate as to whether or not there will be another season, but I would be excited if there is one, as well as being excited to see what everyone does as the next project. So that’s honestly where it kind of stands.”

The HBO drama followed Winslet’s Mare Sheehan as she tried to solve a murder while dealing with her own family traumas. The first season consisted of seven episodes.

The Titanic actress, for her part, is open to doing another season.

“I would absolutely love to play Mare again,” the Oscar winner told TVLine following the May finale. “I miss her. I really do. It’s the strangest thing. I feel like I’m in mourning. It was an absolutely wonderful role. There’s something very addictive about Mare, because she’s so outrageous and lovable and brilliant and real. I loved playing her.”

Scroll down for everything we know about the future of Mare of Easttown: