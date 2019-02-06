Baby steps! Luke Cuccurullo finally showed some affection toward Kate Sisk during the Tuesday, February 4, episode of Married at First Sight. After a successful housewarming party, it seemed like things were finally getting better for the two. Catch up on what you might have missed during this week’s episode below!

It appeared that Kate and Luke were doing somewhat better after he disrespected her. While he was trying to make an effort, but there was still no passion. They had a housewarming party for their friends and Luke invited a ton of people while Kate invited only a few. She felt uncomfortable at first.

“I think Kate is just a little nervous kind of meeting new people,” Luke said. “She’s always feeling like she’s being judged. I just want to relax her and let her know everyone is going to love her no matter what.”

When she finally did relax and got comfortable, the night went amazing. They loved each other’s friends and Luke actually planted a kiss on his wife, which was rare for them.

“It just felt like a natural kiss, because I feel like maybe he actually likes me,” she said.