Oh how the times have changed! Find out which couples stayed together and who called it quits three months after decision day during the Tuesday, April 9, episode of Married at First Sight.

During the episode, some couples finally gave viewers what they had been craving all season — the truth about what went on when the cameras weren’t rolling.

All season, psychologist Dr. Jessica Griffin, sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz and marriage counselor Pastor Calvin Roberson worked with four couples who tied the knot just moments after meeting each other. AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen, Will Guess and Jasmine McGriff, Luke Cuccurullo and Kate Sisk and Keith Dewar and Kristine Killingsworth each had very different experiences during season 8, but not all came out on top.

In case you missed it, during the Tuesday, April 2, finale, Keith and Kristine finally admitted they were in love and AJ and Stephanie decided to move past his anger issues and looked forward to a life together. However, Will shocked everyone when he decided to need his he relationship with Jasmine, leaving her devasted. Then, the least surprising split happened, in which Kate finally threw in the towel after weeks of arguing with Luke.

In the three-month checkup, had feelings changed?