Matt Damon continued to turn his recent red carpet appearances into family affairs.

The Oscar winner, 52, was joined by his daughters Gia, 14, and Stella, 12, as well as his stepdughter Alexia, 24, at the Oppenheimer Paris film premiere on Tuesday, July 11. Accompanied by a group of their friends, the sisters sported black and white dresses while posing for pics alongside their famous father.

Damon — who also shares daughter Isabella, 17, with his wife, Luciana Barroso — complemented his girls’ outfits with a dark navy suit, white T-shirt and brown dress shoes. (Luciana shares Alexia with her ex-husband, Arbello Barroso.)

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Earlier this year, Damon and Luciana made a rare red carpet appearance with their three of their children at the May 27 Los Angeles premiere of his film Air, in which he costarred alongside longtime BFF and business partner Ben Affleck.

Scroll below to see Damon and the rest of the Oppenheimer cast at the movie’s Paris premiere: