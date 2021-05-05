He Kept the Fantasy Suites PG

The ABC Food Tours founder claimed that he did not have sex with any of the three finalists — Rachael, Bri Springs and Michelle Young — in the show’s infamous fantasy suites and instead spent the time just getting to know them better.

“I can’t speak for anybody but myself, but I think the women appreciated it,” he shared. “Because I did learn things about them that I hadn’t gathered — that I don’t think I would have learned if I hadn’t used that time to really dive deeper into something that they might not have been comfortable talking about on camera.”