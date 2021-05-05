Bachelor Nation

Matt James Says He Didn’t Have Sex in the Fantasy Suites, Gives Update on Rachael Romance and More

By
Matt James Says He Didnt Have Sex Bachelor Fantasy Suites
 ABC/Billy Kidd
5
1 / 5
podcast
LTG_AuraPendant_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

He Kept the Fantasy Suites PG

The ABC Food Tours founder claimed that he did not have sex with any of the three finalists — Rachael, Bri Springs and Michelle Young — in the show’s infamous fantasy suites and instead spent the time just getting to know them better.

“I can’t speak for anybody but myself, but I think the women appreciated it,” he shared. “Because I did learn things about them that I hadn’t gathered — that I don’t think I would have learned if I hadn’t used that time to really dive deeper into something that they might not have been comfortable talking about on camera.”

Back to top