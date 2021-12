Executing His Vision

“I think it was one of those things where I felt comfortable,” Jordan revealed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in December 2021 about his directorial experience, noting he was currently in “prep” for the production. “I knew it was going to be a risk. I’m super excited to get behind the camera, but from two projects — the first two movies — I finally have an opinion and a story that I wanted to tell [and] execute the vision that I saw in my head.”