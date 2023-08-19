From The Haunting of Hill House to The Fall of the House of Usher, Mike Flanagan has created a horror imprint on Netflix with various spooky shows.

Before growing his franchise on the streaming service, Flanagan became a big name in the horror community with movies such as Absentia, Oculus, Hush, Before I Wake and Ouija: Origin of Evil. Flanagan, who notably collaborates with wife Kate Siegel on most of his projects, continued to leave a chilling impression with Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep.

In 2019, Flanagan transitioned from developing movies for Netflix to creating TV shows starting with The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. The supernatural anthology series received critical acclaim for its acting, directing and production values.

Flanagan later admitted there were challenges in bringing his third series, Midnight Mass, to life after The Haunting‘s success.

“The Haunting of Hill House was a surprise hit. It had been a grueling production experience, in many ways the opposite of Midnight Mass. The show had nearly killed a lot of us,” he wrote in an essay for Bloody Disgusting in September 2021. “I’d lost more than 40 pounds while shooting, every day was a battle, sometimes for the bare essentials, and often fought without hope or witness. While the final product is something I will always be enormously proud of, it remains the worst professional experience of my life.”

Scroll down for every TV show in Flanagan’s horror universe: