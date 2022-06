‘Tuck Everlasting’

Back in 2002, Alexis Bledel’s Winnie Foster discovered the immortal Tuck family on the big screen in Disney’s Tuck Everlasting. A Broadway production was mounted in early 2016 starring Sarah Charles Lewis, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Carolee Carmello and Michael Park. The show closed in May 2016 after just 39 performances.