2020 has been a crapshoot, to say the least, but some incredibly talented artists have emerged over the past few months — and MTV is recognizing them at the 2020 Video Music Awards.

The network announced on July 23 that a whopping 17 newcomers were up for PUSH Best New Artist. The list was ultimately cut down to six when the rest of the categories were unveiled one week later: Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Lewis Capaldi, Roddy Ricch, Tate McRae and Yungblud.

The performers who did not make the final nominations included Finneas, Ava Max, Summer Walker and the late Pop Smoke.

Billie Eilish, who is Finneas’ sister, currently holds the title of Best New Artist, having won the Moon Person trophy at last year’s ceremony. She was unable to attend the show, however, because she was on tour.

“The VMAs have been something that I’ve wanted to go to and be a part of for pretty much my whole life,” the “Bad Guy” singer, now 18, said in a video message at the time. “I’m actually in Russia, so I cannot come, which breaks my heart. But videos and visuals have been one of the top priorities for me my whole life, and I work really hard on mine, so it feels really, really good to be recognized for that.”

MTV introduced the Best New Artist award at the inaugural VMAs in 1984, presenting it to the Eurythmics. It has since gone to entertainers such as Guns N’ Roses, Nirvana, Alanis Morissette, Eminem, Alicia Keys, Maroon 5, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, One Direction and Cardi B.

The 2020 ceremony was originally supposed to be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, but producers later decided to move it outdoors over safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scroll down to get to know the 2020 PUSH Best New Artist nominees!