As fans finish bingeing season 2 of My Unorthodox Life, Us Weekly is rounding up answers to the burning questions left about Julia Haart and her family.

The second installment of the Netflix reality show picked up amid Julia’s split from Silvio Scaglia Haart, who changed his name when they wed in 2019. While things started out civil, they quickly turned messy.

“Silvio’s moving out today. It’s really scary,” she said during the first episode, which started streaming along with the rest of the season in December 2022. “It feels like the end of a dream. I’m so disappointed in myself.”

Julia later referenced Silvio’s alleged rocky relationship with her kids — Batsheva, Shlomo, Miriam and Aron, whom she shares with ex-husband Yosef Hendler — as one of the reasons for the split.

“In my wildest dreams it wouldn’t have occurred to me that we couldn’t blend our family,” she explained. “Honestly, I thought that given enough time he would fall in love with them and we would be able to all be together. He totally didn’t get it.”

The former couple suddenly began a nasty back and forth over Julia’s job at Silvio’s model and talent agency, Elite World Group. After he fired her as CEO, he alleged she misused company funds and “abused” her role.

“Honestly, what I can say, is these are genuinely ludicrous allegations. I’ve never taken a penny that doesn’t belong to me, and the beauty of knowing the truth is you know the truth, and to me, it’s just another battle that I have to face to fight for my freedom,” she told Entertainment Tonight in April 2022. “Obviously, I can’t get into the details. All I can say is [that] I’ve prevailed so far. I will continue to fight until I prevail, and hopefully there’s purpose in all this suffering. Hopefully, I become stronger and independent, and I realize that I don’t need men. That would be nice, to make that realization. I’m not there yet, I got to get there.”

Julia wasn’t the only one who went through a major life change in between seasons 1 and 2. Fans learned in November 2021 that Batsheva and husband Ben Weinstein split after nine years of marriage.

“After time and consideration we have made the decision to separate. We have so much love and respect for each other but have realized that it is time to take some space to ensure that each of us live the most joyous, fulfilling lives possible,” she said via Instagram at the time. There are no secrets nor salacious events to blame. We are just two best friends who met at a very young age and have grown over the past 9 years each in our own way. We so appreciate your continuous support as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately.”

Ben, who didn’t make any appearances on season 2, hasn’t said much about the split, simply writing via Instagram at the time: “Officially not-famous.”

So has Batsheva officially moved on with a new man after wrapping season 2? Scroll through for more: