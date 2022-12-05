“Silvio’s moving out today. It’s really scary,” she said during the first episode, which started streaming along with the rest of the season in December 2022. “It feels like the end of a dream. I’m so disappointed in myself.”
Julia later referenced Silvio’s alleged rocky relationship with her kids — Batsheva, Shlomo, Miriam and Aron, whom she shares with ex-husband Yosef Hendler — as one of the reasons for the split.
“In my wildest dreams it wouldn’t have occurred to me that we couldn’t blend our family,” she explained. “Honestly, I thought that given enough time he would fall in love with them and we would be able to all be together. He totally didn’t get it.”
“Honestly, what I can say, is these are genuinely ludicrous allegations. I’ve never taken a penny that doesn’t belong to me, and the beauty of knowing the truth is you know the truth, and to me, it’s just another battle that I have to face to fight for my freedom,” she told Entertainment Tonight in April 2022. “Obviously, I can’t get into the details. All I can say is [that] I’ve prevailed so far. I will continue to fight until I prevail, and hopefully there’s purpose in all this suffering. Hopefully, I become stronger and independent, and I realize that I don’t need men. That would be nice, to make that realization. I’m not there yet, I got to get there.”
“After time and consideration we have made the decision to separate. We have so much love and respect for each other but have realized that it is time to take some space to ensure that each of us live the most joyous, fulfilling lives possible,” she said via Instagram at the time. There are no secrets nor salacious events to blame. We are just two best friends who met at a very young age and have grown over the past 9 years each in our own way. We so appreciate your continuous support as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately.”
Ben, who didn’t make any appearances on season 2, hasn’t said much about the split, simply writing via Instagram at the time: “Officially not-famous.”
So has Batsheva officially moved on with a new man after wrapping season 2? Scroll through for more:
Credit: J Mayer/Shutterstock
'My Unorthodox Life' Season 2 Burning Questions Answered: Status of Julia and Silvio's Divorce, Miriam and Nathalie Split and More
As fans finish bingeing season 2 of My Unorthodox Life, Us Weekly is rounding up answers to the burning questions left about Julia Haart and her family.
The second installment of the Netflix reality show picked up amid Julia’s split from Silvio Scaglia Haart, who changed his name when they wed in 2019. While things started out civil, they quickly turned messy.
“Silvio’s moving out today. It’s really scary,” she said during the first episode, which started streaming along with the rest of the season in December 2022. “It feels like the end of a dream. I’m so disappointed in myself.”
Julia later referenced Silvio’s alleged rocky relationship with her kids — Batsheva, Shlomo, Miriam and Aron, whom she shares with ex-husband Yosef Hendler — as one of the reasons for the split.
“In my wildest dreams it wouldn’t have occurred to me that we couldn’t blend our family,” she explained. “Honestly, I thought that given enough time he would fall in love with them and we would be able to all be together. He totally didn’t get it.”
The former couple suddenly began a nasty back and forth over Julia’s job at Silvio’s model and talent agency, Elite World Group. After he fired her as CEO, he alleged she misused company funds and “abused” her role.
[jwplayer 2KkyaaTb-zhNYySv2]
"Honestly, what I can say, is these are genuinely ludicrous allegations. I've never taken a penny that doesn't belong to me, and the beauty of knowing the truth is you know the truth, and to me, it's just another battle that I have to face to fight for my freedom,” she told Entertainment Tonight in April 2022. “Obviously, I can't get into the details. All I can say is [that] I've prevailed so far. I will continue to fight until I prevail, and hopefully there's purpose in all this suffering. Hopefully, I become stronger and independent, and I realize that I don't need men. That would be nice, to make that realization. I'm not there yet, I got to get there."
Julia wasn’t the only one who went through a major life change in between seasons 1 and 2. Fans learned in November 2021 that Batsheva and husband Ben Weinstein split after nine years of marriage.
“After time and consideration we have made the decision to separate. We have so much love and respect for each other but have realized that it is time to take some space to ensure that each of us live the most joyous, fulfilling lives possible,” she said via Instagram at the time. There are no secrets nor salacious events to blame. We are just two best friends who met at a very young age and have grown over the past 9 years each in our own way. We so appreciate your continuous support as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately.”
Ben, who didn’t make any appearances on season 2, hasn’t said much about the split, simply writing via Instagram at the time: “Officially not-famous.”
So has Batsheva officially moved on with a new man after wrapping season 2? Scroll through for more:
Credit: Netflix (2)
What Is the Status of Julia and Silvio's Divorce?
The pair haven’t finalized their divorce and are still battling it out over Elite World Group after a Delaware court ruled in August 2022 that Julia owned less than 50 percent of company shares — despite what she alleges Silvio told her in the past.
“Right now I have appealed in Delaware, I have a defamation lawsuit out against him and a fraud lawsuit out against him,” Julia told The Times of Israel in December 2022. “I feel very confident about my fraud lawsuit. But in the meanwhile, since we’re fighting about control of EWG and I don’t have access to it, I realized I don’t want to sit still.”
Credit: Andrew H. Walker/AWNewYork/Shutterstock
Has Julia Heard From Her Sister?
During season 2, Julia revealed her sister hasn’t been there for her amid her divorce from Silvio.
“She told me that the school called her and threatened that her children would be thrown out of school if she didn’t break contact with me,” Julia told The Times of Israel. “She told me her friends in her community stopped talking to her. She didn’t want to be a pariah.”
Credit: Courtesy natalieulander/Instagram
Are Miriam and Nathalie Still Together?
Fans were introduced to Miriam’s girlfriend, Nathalie Ulander, during season 2. While the pair debated getting married during season 2 amid concerns about Nathalie’s visa, the Swedish tennis player revealed in December that the twosome were no longer together.
“When you realize millions of people are gonna see you kiss your ex girlfriend this week on Netflix,” Nathalie wrote via TikTok.
When asked for an update on her living situation in the comments section of another TikTok, Nathalie wrote: “Havent been deported yet ;).”
Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Does Batsheva Have a New Boyfriend?
Batsheva confirmed that she’s single via Instagram in December 2022. She has been dating, however, revealing in another social media post about her “eras” that she had a “travels to see a boy era” in 2022. In June, she added that she was going through her “Hinge hoe phase."
"There's really no other way to describe it," she said of “talking to a million people” on the app. “When you're talking to a bunch of people, you can easily weed out the ones you don't want to see."
Credit: Courtesy raed.saade/Instagram
Are Robert Brotherton and Ra’ed Saade Still Together?
After getting engaged during the finale, Robert, Julia’s BFF, and Ra’ed are still going strong.
Credit: Courtesy Juliahaart/instagram
Does Aron Still See Mom Julia?
Things were tense between Julia and her youngest son during season 2 as he begged to switch schools to focus on religion. While Aron hasn’t promoted the show on his socials, he did spend Thanksgiving with his mother and siblings.
“So grateful to have my family by my side always and forever ! We can conquer and survive anything tog ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Julia wrote on November 24 via Instagram.