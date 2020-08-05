NBC’s ‘Hannibal’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Consider yourself a Fannibal? Based on the novels by Thomas Harris (Red Dragon, The Silence of the Lambs, Hannibal and Hannibal Rising), the gruesome and gory drama Hannibal hit NBC in 2013 — and fans became obsessed.

The Bryan Fuller-helmed series — which starred Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen as the titular cannibalistic serial killer and Hugh Dancy as criminal profiler Will Graham — received critical acclaim. In 2013, Vulture’s Matt Zoller Seitz called Hannibal “the most beautiful show on TV, alarmingly so.”

In 2015, The New Yorker’s Emily Nussbaum wrote of the show’s magnetic pull: “I kept sneaking back, peeking through my fingers — a glimpse here, a binge there — either numbing myself or, depending on one’s perspective, properly sensitizing myself. Gradually, my eyes adjusted to the darkness. By midway through season 2, Hannibal felt less like a blood-soaked ordeal than like a macabre masterpiece, pure pleasure and audacity.”

Despite this praise, the show only picked up one Primetime Emmy nomination throughout its three seasons, and was canceled in 2015. Fuller didn’t blame the network, however. In a statement at the time, he thanked them for allowing him to “craft a television series that no other broadcast network would have dared.”

The Pushing Daisies creator linked up with his Hannibal cast in July 2020 for a Nerdist Zoom reunion amid the the coronavirus pandemic. Fuller, Mikkelsen and Dancy were joined by castmembers including Raúl Esparza, Gillian Anderson and more.

Among the many things they discussed (including Will Graham and Hannibal fanfic), Fuller divulged his ideas for a potential fourth season. (Rumors began after Netflix started streaming the show in June 2020.) Instead of filming in Toronto, Hannibal could end up in Cuba. “It’s very sort of sunny and sweaty as compared to the cold, harsh realities of Toronto. I think it would be really fun to go sunny, sweaty and beachy and bring a whole new temperature to the cinema,” Fuller mused.

Keep scrolling to see what the Hannibal cast has been up to since the show’s cancellation.