Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce are arguably the most famous NFL siblings in the league right now, but there’s at least one more set of brothers making waves: Joey Bosa and Nick Bosa.

Joey is a linebacker for the Los Angeles Chargers, while his younger brother, Nick, is a defensive end for the San Francisco 49ers. While they’ve never played on the same professional team, they both started their careers as college players at The Ohio State University. (Nick started his freshman year in 2016, one year after Joey left school to enter the NFL Draft.)

One year after winning the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022, Nick said he thinks he and his brother are both frontrunners for the 2023 honor. “I think Joey is going to come in and have a big year this year and we’re going to be competing for it, so I’m excited,” he said during a March 2023 interview on “The Richard Sherman Podcast” with retired football player Richard Sherman. “It’s just cool that we’re here and we’ve reached our goals, but there’s more to reach.”

Keep scrolling for a look back at the Bosa family’s sweetest moments together: