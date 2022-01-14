Alexa Nikolas (Nicole Bristow)

The Illinois native’s time on Zoey 101 came with its ups and downs amid rumors of a feud with Jamie Lynn. Following her 2006 exit from the show, the actress appeared on Cold Case, Supernatural, Criminal Minds, Lie to Me, The Walking Dead and Mad Men. Her last on-screen role was in 2013.

Nikolas was previously married to Mike Milosh from 2012 to 2016. After their split, the Red State star accused her ex-husband of grooming and sexual abuse — allegations which he has since denied. She later started dating Michael Gray and the twosome welcomed their first child together in November 2020. Nikolas and Gray tied the knot at Crystal Lake in July 2021.