News

Who Is Olivia Rodrigo? 5 Things to Know About the ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Star

By
Disney 2016 Who Is Olivia Rodrigo 5 Things to Know
 David Buchan/Shutterstock
5
2 / 5
podcast
LTG_HEALTHY_HOLIDAY_AMI_12.22.20_600x338

2. She’s Been on Disney Since 2016

Rodrigo starred on Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark for three seasons from 2016 to 2019.

 

Back to top