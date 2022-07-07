‘One Tree Hill’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Chad Michael Murray

Murray was well-known before landing the role of Lucas Scott, Tree Hill’s brooding basketball player. After being featured on Gilmore Girls and Dawson’s Creek, he joined One Tree Hill for six seasons, briefly returned in season 7, then again for the final season in 2011. While on the show, he starred in feature films including House of Wax and A Cinderella Story. He returned to TV as a lead in CMT’s Sun Records in 2017. He also married Sarah Roemer and the pair have two children. He was a recurring star on season 3 of Riverdale and stars in multiple Hallmark Channel movies each year.