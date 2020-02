Music (Original Song)

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman, Elton John and Bernie Taupin

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4, Randy Newman

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough, Diane Warren

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“Stand Up,” Harriet, Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Ervio