Jason Bateman Promises ‘Ozark’ Finale Will Have ‘Happy Ending’ — Sort of

A ‘Limping’ Happy Ending

“With the final season, the whole thing was like, ‘Well, how are we gonna end it?’ Should the Byrde family pay a bill, you know? Like, should they get away with it? Should they not?” Bateman said during an April 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “And so [showrunner Chris Mundy] said, ‘I want it to be a happy ending, but there’s got to be a little of a, well, is it happy for them?’ Hopefully the audience will think, ‘Ah, they’ve kind of threaded the needle between a happy ending — but they’re limping.’”