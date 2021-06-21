She Thinks Chessy and Martin Could Have Lasted

“[Lisa and I] met doing that movie and because Lindsay played both twins, we had a lot of time where they were switching over and making Lindsay the other twin. And so in between all that time, Lisa and I would just create characters and improv and girl talk. And then we would spend time together on the weekends on our off days. We became fast friends,” Hendrix says. “And I like to think that Cheesy and Martin (Simon Kunz) stay together. And if for any reason they didn’t, they definitely remained friends.”