Quite the collaboration! Actress Elaine Hendrix, who played scheming stepmother-to-be Meredith Blake in The Parent Trap, teamed up with evian to release a special-edition water bottle in honor of the iconic film’s 22nd anniversary.

The Tennessee native, 49, posted about the partnership on her Instagram on Wednesday, July 22, sharing a photo of herself taking a sip from an evian bottle while dressed in black athletic clothes and a mini backpack, just like she was in the camping sequence from the 1998 movie.

“I promise it will be lizard free…or will it?! 🦎😈,” she quipped in the caption, referencing the scene in which twins Annie and Hallie (both played by Lindsay Lohan) placed a lizard on Meredith’s evian bottle in effort to drive her away.

This special-edition drinking vessel also includes the quote: “All these years, still my favorite.”

“When evian reached out for this fun tribute, I said, ‘Absolutely!’” Hendrix told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday. “I’m thrilled to partner with evian for a good cause and pay homage to a scene that was one of my favorites.”

Fans are eligible to win one of 10 special water bottles by commenting on Hendrix’s Instagram post between now and midnight on Friday, July 24. The Dynasty star added in the caption, “As part of this unique opportunity, evian will be making a donation of $5,000 to World Central Kitchen.”

This fun partnership came shortly after Hendrix reunited with some of her Parent Trap costars including Lohan, 34 and Dennis Quaid (who played the twins’ father and Meredith’s fiancé, Nick Parker) for a virtual reunion on Katie Couric‘s Instagram account on Monday, July 20. The group was also joined by The Parent Trap director Nancy Meyers and producer Charles Shyer, as well as costars Lisa Ann Walter and Simon Kunz, who played Chessy and Martin, respectively.

“At the time, yes, she was a nightmare, but Meredith has really come around now,” Hendrix said of her notoriously villainous character in the flick. “There’s a whole generation who thinks Meredith is ‘#goals.’ There was this online campaign, ‘#JusticeforMeredithBlake’ and I’m like, ‘Right on, yes!’ Meredith is getting her dues!”

The group also used the opportunity to remember the late Natasha Richardson, who portrayed Liz James in the film and passed away following a skiing accident in March 2009. “[She was] somebody so giving and glad to be there and transmitted that joy of being able to do what we do,” Quaid, 66, recalled. “It just made everything that much better.”

Hendrix noted that the late star often gushed about her husband, Liam Neeson, and their children while on set. “She truly seemed to have it all, which, to me, made what happened even more heartbreaking,” she said.