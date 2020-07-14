Speaking out. Chef José Andrés addressed the boycott of Goya Foods in a recent tweet after the company’s CEO praised President Donald Trump.

“Let’s be clear @GoyaFoods President Trump has left Latinos and many Americans hungry. Cages Latino Children. Has forgotten the Latino community through this pandemic. Has called Mexicans rapists,” the Vegetables Unleashed author, 51, shared earlier this month. “We are blessed? I think Latinos we are being mistreated…..”

Andrés’ pointed tweet was posted shortly after Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue met with President Trump, 74, and said: “We all truly blessed … to have have a leader like President Trump who is a builder.”

The 66-year-old businessman added of the world leader: “We have an incredible builder, and we pray. We pray for our leadership, our president.”

Unanue’s statement led many consumers, including Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Chrissy Teigen, to announce that they are now boycotting the food brand, which produces canned goods, condiments, rice and more.

As Teigen, 34, declared on Twitter on Friday, July 10: “A shame. Don’t care how good the beans taste though. Bye bye.”

The Cravings author received plenty of backlash for her choice and responded to naysayers sending her photos of their Goya purchases on Monday, July 13. “I cannot explain how much I don’t care about your purchase of Goya beans,” she quipped via Twitter at the time. “You absolutely dumb sh-ts lmao congrats, I’m very owned.”

For his part, Andrés has remained focused on helping people around the world amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic via his World Central Kitchen organization. The not-for-profit supplies food to communities in need and has most recently been lending a hand to people in Chicago, Detroit and Caracas, Venezuela, who are reeling from the negative impact of COVID-19.

“2,400 restaurants now part of the program … Wish we could feed all in need this way—especially with restaurants closing again across California & other states,” Andrés tweeted on Monday. “Is smart solution to keep families fed & employed during this emergency!”