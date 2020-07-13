Chrissy Teigen Responds to Backlash After Goya Boycott

Doubling down. Chrissy Teigen responded to backlash she received after announcing she was no longer going to buy Goya products after the company’s CEO praised President Donald Trump.

“I cannot explain how much I don’t care about your purchase of Goya beans,” the Cravings author, 34, tweeted on Monday, July 13. “You absolutely dumb sh-ts lmao congrats, I’m very owned.”

The Bring the Funny judge’s retort came three days after she declared her plans to no longer purchase Goya products. Teigen made the decision after Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue met with President Trump, 74, on Thursday, July 9, and said: “We all truly blessed … to have have a leader like President Trump who is a builder.”

The 66-year-old businessman added of the president: “We have an incredible builder, and we pray. We pray for our leadership, our president.”

Teigen, who has long been critical of Trump tweeted in response on Friday, July 10: “FUUUUUU-K. A shame. Don’t care how good the beans taste though. Bye bye.”

The cookware designer, who had a hunch her tweet would anger some people, added: “The next step republicans will do (mark my words, they did this with my equinox tweets as well) is say you aren’t supporting the workers if you boycott. You ARE.”

Teigen also noted that the workers should never feel that they have to work for someone who agrees that “Mexicans are ‘vile’ rapists,” recalling language Trump used in June 2015.

The Chrissy’s Court host even offered guidance to those who worried that a Goya boycott would have a negative impact on those that work for the brand and promised to assist any farms that were affected. “Support the workers by empowering them to be stronger than this absolute bastard,” she shared. “I will personally do what I can to financially ensure these farms can carry on without them.”

In response to the Utah native’s tweets, several social media users began tweeting her photos of themselves purchasing Goya products, which is what led to Sunday’s retort.

Others who have called for a Goya boycott in the wake of Unanue’s remarks include Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.