Food hacks straight from the stars? Consider Us intrigued! Believe it or not, celebrities can be a great source of food-related wisdom, whether it involves adding secret ingredients to baked goods, meal prep hacks or more.

For example, though Kim Kardashian has a private chef that cooks for her and her family, that didn’t stop the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star from discovering a revolutionary M&M-eating trick, which she shared with her social media followers via her Instagram Stories in November 2019.

The KKW Beauty founder divulged the hack while sitting in a car with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. “Fun fact about me is I take M&Ms and I heat them up in the microwave for 20 seconds so that inside they’re hot and the chocolate is melty,” she explained at the time, while holding a plateful of blue and white morsels.

After eating one of the treats, Kim was so impressed with the result that she encouraged health-conscious Kourtney to sample a candy herself. “Oh my gosh, Kourtney. Try one,” she implored.

Despite the Poosh founder’s declaration that M&Ms are “all food coloring” and that these specific ones were “disgustingly microwaved,” she gave in and decided to taste one.

Though Kourtney is no fan of sweets or processed food, even she had to admit that Kim was onto something with her microwave method. “Wow, so good,” the nutritiously minded star said after munching on an M&M. “It was worth it.”

“It was worth it,” Kim repeated as Kourtney went back for seconds. ”I’ll have another,” she said with a chuckle.

In a follow-up Instagram Story, Kim revealed a little bit more about what made her M&Ms so special. “They’re hot and deliciously melty … You have no idea how good melted M&Ms are from the inside.”

Kim later touted the clever hack again, several days later, and called it her “secret of life.”

For a hardworking mom like Kristen Bell, the best kind of food hack is one that gets your kids to willingly eat their vegetables. The Good Place alum found a trick that worked for her daughters, Delta and Lincoln, in April 2018, and happily shared it with her followers via her Instagram Stories.

“Can I tell you a major secret to get people to eat broccoli?” Bell asked while standing in her kitchen at the time. “Steam your broccoli, right? That’s pretty normal. Add salt, a little bit of crushed pretzels and a little bit of Parmesan cheese.”

The Veronica Mars alum added: “Game over, everyone will eat it. It’s delicious.”

Scroll down to see more impressive celebrity food hacks!