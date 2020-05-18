Kylie Jenner is at it again! The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram Stories recently to share one of her favorite breakfast recipes.

The 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided to surprise her followers with a step-by-step guide to whipping up her version of french toast on Sunday, May 17.

The tasty dish, which Jenner referred to as “flakey french toast” gets a flavorful boost because she coats the bread in crushed up Frosted Flakes after giving it a good dunk in a mixture with eggs, milk, vanilla extract and cinnamon.

Then, after bringing the coated bread to the pan with some melted butter, Jenner sprinkled some brown sugar on the top to add a little bit of sweetness to her meal. “A little brown sugar never hurt nobody,” she quipped.

The finished product, which the California native ate alongside several slices of bacon, is a crispy, crunchy creation that’s downright drool-worthy.

As Jenner explained on her Instagram Stories, she was inspired to make her french toast after she saw her older sister Khloé Kardashian (via Instagram) making the same breakfast using bread she’d baked herself the previous day.

Like the Kylie Skin founder, Kardashian, also coated her french toast in Frosted Flakes and called it “@Kyliejenner[‘s] special crust technique.” Jenner, however, used different bread to make her food.

The last time Jenner shared a breakfast recipe with her social media followers was in March when she made her “easy banana pancakes” just after the coronavirus crisis began.

That meal is made with a mashed up banana, pancake mix, oat milk, an egg, some vanilla and sugar. Jenner’s trick for this breakfast food is all about portion size. Instead of making a short stack of large pancakes, the reality star prefers to whip up several smaller pancakes. In order to make sure each pancake is the ideal “mini” size, Jenner uses a teaspoon to transfer the batter from the bowl to the pan.

As it turns out, Jenner has quite a way with savory foods as well. In November 2019, the Life of Kylie alum hosted an epic Friendsgiving dinner at her California home and boasted about making many of the holiday eats herself. The spread included all the classics, such as Jenner’s own homemade green bean casserole, mac and cheese, candied yams topped with marshmallows and, of course, turkey.