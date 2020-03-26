Kylie Jenner Shares the Recipe for Her ‘Perfect Mini Pancakes’

Just call her Chef Kylie! Kylie Jenner shared the recipe for her “perfect mini pancakes” while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, March 25.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, posted the multi-step recipe on her Instagram Stories as she made some of the “easy banana pancakes’ for herself in her California kitchen. The first step, according to the Kylie Cosmetics founder, is to place a ripe banana in a bowl and “mash” it with a fork.

Jenner then added some pancake mix to the bowl and encouraged her followers to use their “fav.” As she noted, “Mine is Bisquick.”

The recipe also includes oat milk, an egg, some vanilla and sugar. The E! personality pointed out that her sugar preferences change depending on the day. “Sometimes I use brown sugar, sometimes I use white,” she wrote. “Today is white.”

The real trick to the pancake-making process however, comes when Jenner moves the completed batter from the bowl to a pan on the stove. Instead of making a short stack of large pancakes, the California native prefers to whip up several smaller pancakes. In order to make sure each pancake is the ideal “mini” size, she uses a teaspoon to transfer the batter from the bowl to the pan.

When the pancakes are done, the Kylie Skin founder serves them splayed out on a plate and tops them with maple syrup.

Once her meal was complete, the reality star was in awe of how many Instagram users had been following along. “My stories tho 👀,” she wrote in a separate Story that showed her cooking demo had been viewed by more than 19 million people.

The last time Jenner posted about whipping up a batch of these “perfect” pancakes was in February when she jetted off to the Bahamas with some friends and her daughter Stormi in tow.

“I make the best mini pancakes,” the makeup mogul declared at the time as she stood over a stove while the breakfast cooked.

As it turns out, Jenner has quite a way with savory foods as well. In November 2019, the Life of Kylie alum hosted an epic Friendsgiving dinner at her California home and boasted about making many of the holiday eats herself. The spread included all the classics, such as Jenner’s own homemade green bean casserole, mac and cheese, candied yams topped with marshmallows and, of course, turkey.

Scroll down to see how the star makes her “perfect” pancakes!