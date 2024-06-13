Pretty Little Liars fans have gotten to see cast members from the OG series and the sequel cross paths throughout the years.

Pretty Little Liars, which originally aired on Freeform from 2010 to 2017, was set in a fictional town where five best friends received threats about their darkest secrets from an anonymous person named A. The series starred Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, Lucy Hale, Ian Harding, Sasha Pieterse, Tyler Blackburn and Janel Parrish.

Since the series wrapped, spinoffs such as Ravenswood, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin have been released. Original Sin, which premiered on Max, is the only follow-up that was renewed for a second season.

The new iteration introduced a friend group trying to track down why a stalker was suddenly obsessed with each of them. Pretty Little Liars: OG Sin starred Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco, Zaria and Malia Pyles before rebranding into Pretty Little Liars: Summer School — with the same cast — for season 2.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School creators Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon previously told Us Weekly how important it was for them to honor the source material while telling a new type of story.

“We’re both huge fans of the original show. So was our cast by the way — they are super fans. I think Bailee dressed up as A for every Halloween in past years,” Calhoon shared in May. “So it was really fun for us to come into something knowing how rabid that fan base is, knowing how protective the fans are of the original show and how much they love the original show. [It is also all about] knowing that when a show gets it so right, you can’t just retread those waters but instead be inspired by them.”

The difference came from leaning more into the horror genre.

“The original show definitely flirted with horror and slasher in some episodes. But we thought one way that we could be in this world and give honor to the show is to create new characters and have them go up against similar odds and really lean in and embrace this as a horror genre,” Calhoon continued.

Keep scrolling to see every time the original PLL cast crossed paths with the new group of Liars: