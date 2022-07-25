Does the Cast Know Who “A” Is?

“We were definitely left guessing for a while,” Malia Pyles, who plays Mouse, told ET in July 2022. “Our characters had no idea and neither did we as actors. We may or may not know who ‘A’ is, but that may or may not change.”

Costar Reficco added: “We have so many theories. We sat with this information for nine months, so imagine the amount of conspiracy theories that we had going on. We also were searching the stage for old drafts to see if we could find any clues. We would go to the stage to see if they were building a new set. And if they were building a new set with somebody’s character name on it, we’d be like, ‘Oh, OK, this is a clue!'”