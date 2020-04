Liam James

Psych fans remember young Shawn Spencer almost as much as Roday’s adult character. James played him from 2006 to 2010, taking viewers back in time to see how Shawn learned his skills, the arguments he had over cereal treats and building dog houses with his dad and how his friendship with Gus all began. The Canadian actor later starred on The Killing and The Family before playing Billy on Deadly Class from 2018 to 2019.