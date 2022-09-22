Does Rachel Still Think Tino Did More Than Just Kiss Someone Else?

During AFR, Rachel told Jesse Palmer that she felt Tino didn’t just kiss another woman, hitting that he had an emotional affair via texting and something more may have happened physically. Tino denied the allegations.

“It isn’t just kissing in a bar. It is so emotional and intimate and so many things that transpired to the kiss,” Rachel told Maria Ciuffo and Francesca Mariano, adding that she felt like Tino was protecting the woman he kissed more than her.

On “Bachelor Happy Hour,” Rachel also alleged that Tino’s story changed every time he told her.

“First, it’s a kiss at a party. And then it’s a kiss and an Uber on the way to her house where his car is parked. Like, where is the story connecting? So when you’re lying, you can’t get your story straight and that’s why he’s getting up multiple times and trying to figure this out and then coming back and putting it on me,” she said, adding that she believes the woman he kissed was under the impression Tino wasn’t engaged. “He did tell me, he said, ‘The moment I kissed her, I told her I was engaged.’ And that’s where the problem lies for me with this excuse of, ‘Well, you and I weren’t engaged.’ Well, why is that the first thing you chose to tell her when you were trying to stop yourself from going further? You were picking and choosing when you want to be engaged.”