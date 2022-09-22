When Did Rachel and Tino’s Breakup Happen in Real-Time?

Rachel revealed that the conversation at the house happened when she was in California for the Men Tell All, which taped on August 11.

“There was a conversation on the phone when he initially — I want to say told me, [but] I was yanking it out of this man. We had this conversation on the phone, hung up, and then we were like, ‘OK, we need to be in person for the rest of this.’ So when I got there, I’m like, ‘I need answers. I need to know timelines. I need to know when things started,’” Rachel said on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. “It really was not even a day from when I found out to when we’re in person and my head was just spinning. In one part, you’re numb, you’re angry, but then you’re sad. And I’m like, ‘I just need to know what happened.’”