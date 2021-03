JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Cheyenne Hart-Montgomery)

Swisher went on to star on Sweet Magnolias, Privileged, Gossip Girl, Once Upon a Time, Better With You, The Astronaut Wives Club, The Mindy Project and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World. She is also the cofounder of The Happy Place.

The actress married Nick Swisher in December 2010, with McEntire and Peterman serving as bridesmaids. The couple welcomed daughters Emerson and Sailor in 2013 and 2016, respectively.