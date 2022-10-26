How To Watch All of the Original ‘Resident Evil’ Movies in Order

Braiiinnnsss! Resident Evil has experienced not one but two reboots recently.

These sci-fi and horror productions are based on the wildly popular video game series that follows a viral outbreak that transforms people into the undead. The Resident Evil games have their own storylines that diverge from the movies, but fan-favorite characters from the games, like Leon Kennedy and Chris Redfield, appear in some of the live-action films.

The first onscreen reboot was 2021’s Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, followed by an eight-episode Netflix series in 2022. But Raccoon City was a box-office bomb, and Netflix axed a potential second season of the series.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City starred Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Neal McDonough, Tom Hopper, and more. After the two failed reboots, people have become nostalgic for Milla Jovovich’s original Resident Evil movies.

While the reboots seemed to have flopped, the 2002-2016 film series had a bit more success on the big screen.

Keep scrolling for our guide through the zombie-filled landscape of Resident Evil in chronological order: