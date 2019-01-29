Oh, rain. We need it, but more often than not, we’d do anything to avoid it. Unfortunately, rain doesn’t always wait patiently for a lazy Sunday to make an appearance, and we’re forced to throw on our Hunter boots and face it. That’s why we have umbrellas to keep us dry! Too bad those umbrellas often have the opposite effect and end up soaking us and our outfits.

The Bagail Double Layer Inverted Umbrella changes everything. With this innovative design, we’re ready to take on any rainstorm from drizzles to downpours. Is it April yet? Because we want to use this more often. Yes, we actually want it to rain.

See it: Check out the Bagail Double Layer Inverted Umbrella starting at just $15 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 29, 2019, but are subject to change.

This inverted umbrella opens and closes outward instead of inward like a traditional umbrella so that the rain is propelled away from us rather than toward us. After we close it up, we also don’t have to worry about carrying it around on our lap when it’s soaking wet, because the wet section of the umbrella will be on the inside, not the outside! How did we go our entire lives without this?

This inverted design makes getting in and out of a car so much more of a pleasant experience than with a regular umbrella. With a regular umbrella, we always end up having to stand in the rain unprotected at some point or another so we can open or close it up. Then, when we’re getting into the car, we end up soaking our legs, shoes and the car itself because of the incessant dripping. It’s the worst and we wonder why we even bothered with an umbrella in the first place. But with this Bagail umbrella, we can just crack open the door the tiniest bit, slide it in or out of the top, and open or close it without a single drop hitting us. We can also rest the umbrella against our legs comfortably when we’re inside!

The double layers of waterproof fabric on this umbrella protect us from both the rain and the sun. It claims to be anti-ultraviolet, so it’s great for super sunny summer days, or if the sun happens to peep through some rain clouds to grace us with a rainbow. If we are caught in the rain, the ventilated design also may keep the fabric from staying wet for long. Regardless, the carbon fiber skeleton may prevent rusting all on its own!

Another thing we hate about umbrellas? How about when it’s ultra windy outside and it turns our umbrella inside out, leaving us vulnerable to the falling rain, and maybe a bit embarrassed? This Bagail umbrella claims to be wind-proof, and therefore strong enough to stay put over our heads. We love the inverted design, but we don’t need any extra inversions due to the wind, thanks!

Also keeping our umbrella up is the unique C-shaped handle. It’s easy to hold, or even not hold. The C shape actually can allow for a hands-free experience, letting us hold the umbrella up with our wrist alone. That way, we can keep using our phone to text or check directions, or maybe put on a rainy day playlist. Happy shoppers say it stays put on their wrists, so we shouldn’t have to worry about it swinging and flying around like we’re auditioning for a bootleg Mary Poppins movie.

The C-shaped handle is also convenient for hanging our umbrella up, though if we don’t have an available hook, Bagail also claims that the umbrella will stand up on its own! One shopper commented on how useful this feature is for when they get to the office. If we do have a hook or prefer a different design, straight handles are also available!

So, we already know this umbrella has a super cool structural design, but have we mentioned all of the different design options to choose from when it comes to color and pattern? Patterns include polka dots, clouds, flowers and more. This way, we can look up and see a pretty design when our umbrella is open, and when it’s closed, the design will still be visible!

The literal and functional beauty has shoppers boasting about the number of compliments they’ve received just from walking around with their new umbrella! One shopper even described it as “stylish and unique.” We love that we don’t have to sacrifice style just because we’re covering up with an umbrella in the rain.

The designs are all so pretty that we’re not sure which to pick out first! We especially like the Sky design, since it makes it look like a blue summer sky is above us rather than an ugly gray storm. It’ll feel like summer too since we’ll be so dry and comfortable!

See it: Check out the Bagail Double Layer Inverted Umbrella starting at just $15 on Amazon! Not your style? Check out other umbrellas on Amazon here! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 29, 2019, but are subject to change.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!