These days, just about everyone can agree that they too have felt as if Mother Nature has been after them one way or another. After spending far too much time planning our outfits, we still somehow, someway failed to plan for weather. We can’t help but be left wondering why Mother Nature is literally trying to rain (or snow!) on our parades.

We end up having to compromise our outfits or constantly refresh our weather apps, only to be left frustrated when the forecast suddenly changes mid-day. Instead of rain, it’s now going to snow, or it’s the latter. Instead of snow, it’s now unseasonably warm and 60 degrees and we’re forever losing this battle.

But what if we didn’t have to feel like we were at our wits’ end? What if there was a simple shoe solution to win this weather war without sacrificing style?

See it: Grab a pair of the Naturalizer Varuna Lugged Waterproof Bootie for $170 available at Nordstrom!

Shoppers looking to rid themselves of the fear-inducing terms such as “snow boot” or “all-weather” should simply opt for the Varuna Lugged Waterproof Bootie. The sleek and sophisticated bootie is the most suitable shoe when looking to experience just how wonderful winter can be!

The waterproof bootie is a staple when shoppers are looking for an option that will not only transition from day-to-night but even forecast-to-forecast. The richly pebbled leather featuring a finished cap toe is weather-proof but still trendy. The flannel cuff and toothy lugged sole give an urban-hiker attitude while maintaining their style icon status. And, we can’t help but be obsessed!

This waterproof bootie is the ideal option for the girl-on-the-go, thanks to a 3-inch block and chunky heel. Let’s just also note, these booties don’t sacrifice chicness for comfort. The specifically designed N5 Contour technology includes a molded dual-density foam footbed. Meaning? This boot is literally what dreams of made of like a foam-mattress for feet! Pinch us, is this a dream?! Not a chance, these boots are the real deal. Lastly, the uber-chic lace-up design and side zip closure is the ultimate piece of mind. Regardless of the weather, wearers will know their feet are safe, secure and stylish! Talk about a trifecta!

We love when we have different color options to choose from, but we can’t help but point out that the lugged waterproof booties are just as versatile even though they’re only available in one color. The black leather is simply beyond. The flannel cuff, which also matches the shoelaces, is somewhat of a grey-black hue. It adds such a pop of color, which makes all the difference to break up dark or black shoes. Additionally, we can’t help but obsess over the tan stripe on the lower sole. It truly makes this boot even more versatile but is subtle enough to blend right in or stand out if we want it to.

In terms of styling? The options are endless. At first thought, our minds go right to pairing these waterproof booties with a pair of black tights, a black mini skirt and a chunky cable-knit sweater. To keep it in the family, why not add a tan tailored overcoat to make the matching stripe pop? Pair with black leather gloves and a classic black tote. We can’t help but fan-girl over the thought of this option which would be perfect for the fall and winter months.

For shoppers who are curious how to lose the layers and still rock these booties — fear not! We have all the answers. Ditch the tights and miniskirt and opt for a pair of high-waisted denim cutoffs. For the festival-goer, we recommend pairing with a bralette, double buckle belt and a light-weight duster cardigan. A flower crown is totally optional! For those hoping for a similar look, but more reserved, we highly recommend denim high-waisted jeans with a plain or vintage tee and thick belt. It’s safe to say, however, these booties are mixed in any wardrobe, they’re sure to match. Ah, the options are honestly, endless!

Reviewers are so obsessed with these booties, too! One reviewer specifically compared these booties to wearing flats, claiming they did not feel any differences. Other reviewers similarly echoed saying that these were, in fact, the most comfortable booties ever. Others couldn’t help but express just how warm and wonderful the booties were when comforting them in their day-to-day routines. We love how these booties live up to the hype!

But don’t take just our word, find out firsthand and opt for the Varuna Lugged Waterproof bootie and see how style can be 100% waterproof!

See it: Grab a pair of the Naturalizer Varuna Lugged Waterproof Bootie for $170 available at Nordstrom!

