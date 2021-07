Comparing Her Marriage to Her Costars’ Unions

“It’s tough. It’s not a marriage between Mauricio and Kyle. It’s not a marriage between Dorit and PK, you know, my marriage was different than any of them,” Erika said during a confessional before getting emotional, referring to Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky as well as Dorit and PK Kemsley. “That’s the hardest part to, I think, reconcile.”