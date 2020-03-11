Why It’s Taking So Long

The hitmaker explained to her Ocean’s 8 costar Sarah Paulson in Interview magazine’s Summer 2019 issue that while she “used to be in the studio, only the studio, for three months straight,” she now balances “fashion one day, lingerie the next, beauty the next, then music the next.”

She added, “It really does suck that it can’t just come out, because I’m working on a really fun one right now. I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete. It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out. I’ve gotten to the point where I’m like, “Even if I don’t have the time to shoot videos, I’m going to put an album out.”