Lili Reinhart

In August 2022, Reinhart admitted she was “sad” to say goodbye to Riverdale. “It makes me sad. It’s truly the end of an era of my life, a big chapter of my life, and I’ll miss my cast so much,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “It’s the last time that we all will be collectively filming something together, so, I think we’re just going into this season knowing that we’re really going to try to cherish it.”